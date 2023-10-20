Dolphins centre Brenko Lee attracting attention from new Super League club despite exit from rugby league

THE DOLPHINS centre Brenko Lee is attracting attention from a new Super League club.

A move to Catalans Dragons broke down earlier this season, with League Express understanding that Lee and the French club couldn’t agree on terms.

Now, following their promotion from the Championship, League Express understands that London Broncos have joined the race to sign Lee ahead of their first season back in the top flight.

Lee made 13 appearances for the Queensland side in their inaugural year under head coach Wayne Bennett, but has been blighted by injuries during his NRL career so far.

Despite playing for six first-team NRL sides since debuting back in 2014, the 27-year-old has made less than 100 NRL appearances following spells with Canberra Raiders, Canterbury Bulldogs, Gold Coast Titans, Melbourne Storm, Brisbane Broncos and The Dolphins.

Leeds Rhinos were also said to be in for Lee earlier in the year, but head coach Rohan Smith chose to sign Sydney Roosters star Paul Momirovski instead.

However, because Catalans pulled out of the deal and Lee has had no extension from The Dolphins, he is currently working as a concreter in a bid to pay the bills.

