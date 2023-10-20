Brodie Croft’s wage at Leeds Rhinos revealed following move from Super League rivals

BRODIE CROFT will be a Leeds Rhinos player in 2024 following his high profile move from Super League rivals Salford Red Devils.

In a deal worth £300,000, Croft will be Leeds’ talisman next season with the Rhinos having to dive deep into their pockets to release the halfback from his seven-year contract at Salford.

And, now the 26-year-old’s wage has been revealed. According to the Daily Telegraph, Croft’s deal at Leeds is worth 2 million Australian dollars. This equates to around £1,040,000 and almost £350,000 per year on a three-year deal.

Croft is also the Rhinos’ marquee man, meaning the halfback’s salary only counts £150,000 on the salary cap.

Leeds’ rebuild has been well documented following a dismal 2023 Super League season in which Rohan Smith’s side finished outside the play-offs just a year after making it all the way to Old Trafford for the Grand Final.

Along with Croft, Andy Ackers has joined from Salford whilst the likes of Paul Momirovsk and Matt Frawley will also be in Leeds colours in 2024.

