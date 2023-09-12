Dolphins centre Brenko Lee released ahead of Super League move

DOLPHINS centre Brenko Lee has been released ahead of a proposed move to Super League.

Lee, who has registered 88 appearances in the NRL following spells with Canberra Raiders, Canterbury Bulldogs, Gold Coast Titans, Melbourne Storm, Brisbane Broncos and The Dolphins, will be moving to Super League with Catalans Dragons in pole position to land the centre.

League Express also previously reported that Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants had been previously interested in the centre, but he is now set to join the Dragons.

“I have achieved a lot within the NRL,” Lee said.

“I won a grand final and State of Origin series along with being one of the inaugural Dolphins players, all of which I am proud of.

“I am looking for a new challenge and Super League is something I have always wanted to test myself in.”

