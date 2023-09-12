Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils set to appeal Super League bans

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS and Salford Red Devils are set to appeal Super League bans handed to Luke Yates and Brad Singleton respectively.

Yates was slapped with a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge and given a one-match suspension whilst Singleton was given a Grade B High Tackle charge as well as a one-match ban.

However, both men will now be up in front of an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight as the Giants and Red Devils attempt to overturn those suspensions.

