Dolphins centre Tesi Niu set for Super League move

DOLPHINS centre Tesi Niu is set for a move to Super League.

That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks who, live before Salford Red Devils and Leigh Leopards went into battle at the Magic Weekend, claimed that Niu will be a Leigh player in 2025.

Brooks said: “I understand that Leigh are about to agree a deal with Tesi Niu of the Dolphins.”

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at the Brisbane Broncos, registering 11 tries in 32 appearances before moving to the Dolphins for their inaugural season for 2023.

There, Niu has scored nine tries in 24 appearances.

