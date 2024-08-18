Castleford Tigers announce deal with Manly Sea Eagles and how Super League club will benefit

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced a one-of-a-kind partnership with NRL club, Manly Warringah Sea Eagles.

This partnership will allow Castleford Tigers to further improve the way of doing things on a day-to-day basis, and improve the development of young talent locally coming through the pathway while both clubs will lean on each other to provide opportunities for both Tigers and Sea Eagles players on both sides of the world.

The ultimate goal is to provide excellence across the board within Rugby League, and provide the best opportunities within the player development pathways.

Castleford Tigers will take an Academy team to Australia to test themselves against the best in the southern hemisphere every two years. The Sea Eagles will accommodate this by making use of their state-of-the-art facilities and securing test matches against local teams.

Alongside this, both clubs will be in regular contact to identify players who may benefit from a loan deal to Castleford, in order to gain experience in the Super League environment and the Castleford Tigers first team.

There will be regular catch-ups with both academy and first-team staff and sharing of coaching and training methods between clubs, including presentations and coaching sessions along the way.

Both clubs will share ideas on how different technologies can benefit player performance and development as well as the sharing and training of software used both in the Sea Eagle and Castleford Tigers set ups.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast