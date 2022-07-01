Domestic game in Nigeria kicks off this weekend

Domestic rugby league in Nigeria is set to kick off this weekend with the opening southern conference fixtures. Four clubs will play in each of the northern and southern divisions, with Lagos Haven and Kano Lions set to defend their respective titles.

The opening weekend will see Haven face local rivals Lagos Rhinos, whilst R2 Finesse RL entertain Eko Trinity. In the women’s ranks, the Lagos Haven female team will begin their season against Eko Trinity.

The initial north fixtures will see Kano Lions face Jos Miners, whilst Zazzau Bulls take on Kano Gazelles.

Chair of the Nigeria Rugby League Association, Abiodun Olawale Cole, noted: “I would like to thank all the executives, members and fans of NRLA for getting us this far and looking forward to a new season.”

NRLA vice-chair and general manager, Ade Adebisi, added: “It’s great to see female teams getting expanded this year across the conferences. We are in for a hard-fought men’s competition with many players far more experienced than in the maiden season in 2019 and desperate to get back to playing, especially come the MEA tournament for the national side.”

The Middle East and Africa Championship to be hosted by Ghana, the Nigeria Green Hawks the defending champions. The tournament will commence on Thursday 27th September with the finals on Sunday 2 October 2022.