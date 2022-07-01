Sky reveal more July selections

CASTLEFORD coach Lee Radford’s first return to Hull, where he had two spells as a player and six-and-a-half years in charge of the first team after being assistant to Peter Gentle, has been brought forward from Sunday, July 24 to Friday 22 (8pm) for live screening by Sky.

The broadcaster will kick-off its Super League round-20 coverage on Thursday 21 with a Headingley women’s and men’s double-header between Leeds and Wigan, the games starting at 5.30pm and 8pm respectively.

Sky’s round-19 picks are St Helens versus Huddersfield on Friday, July 15 and Castleford versus Warrington on Saturday 16.

In the forthcoming Magic Weekend round, all seven matches will be screened live.

In a change to Channel 4’s original scheduled weekend, the next live free-to-air Super League game will be on Sunday, August 7.

That means Channel 4, who have a two-year deal to show ten top-flight matches, including two from the play-offs, live each season, will broadcast two games in August.