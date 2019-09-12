Donaldson signs new Leeds deal

James Donaldson has been handed a new two-year contract by Leeds Rhinos.

The forward joined the club on a one-year deal at the start of the season and the Cumbrian has done enough to earn himself a new deal having made 24 appearances.

“I am delighted to have agreed a new deal with the club,” he said.

“It has been a tough season but I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club and I am looking forward to the next two seasons.”

Director of Rugby Kevin Sinfield added: “It is great news that James has agreed to sign a new deal with the club. When he first arrived at the Rhinos, he showed a great attitude and commitment to the club despite initially joining on trial.

“He has become a popular member of our squad and been a key experienced member of the group. I am looking forward to seeing him develop after a full off season at the club.”