Jermaine McGillvary pulls no punches ahead of relegation D-Day

No excuses.

That’s the message from Jermaine McGillvary ahead of Huddersfield’s day with destiny on Friday.

The England winger was brutal in his assessment of the Giants’ season as they prepare for a must-win game against Catalans.

For McGillvary, there are absolutely no excuses should they face the dreaded drop, and he insists they simply cannot fail when they entertain the Dragons.

“It’s about whether you’re going to bring the fight this Friday,” he said.

“Everyone has to turn up.

“The table doesn’t lie. We deserve to be where we are. I’m not sulking because I think we should be higher, we’ve been shocking all year, we’ve been awful.

“It’s just one more game and we just need to stand up and be counted. This season has been an absolute write-off regardless of what happens.

“But there are three other teams in our situation as well and it’s still in our own hands. If we get a win against Catalans we stay up. It’s all down to us, that’s the positive thing about the situation we’re in.

“The fans will come, they’ve been loyal to us all season even though we’ve been absolutely hopeless at home all year. They still come and make the noise. It’s down to the 17 on the day. It’s not about how much noise there is or if you’re homegrown or not. We just have to turn up and put our bodies on the line, it’s as simple as that.”