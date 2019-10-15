Doncaster snap up Hull FC back

Doncaster have won the race to sign Hull FC’s Jack Logan.

The 24-year-old utility back has played for the club on dual-registration but will now be a permanent fixture in Richard Horne’s side.

He becomes the second new recruit for the 2020 season after the arrival of centre Sam Smeaton from Batley Bulldogs.

Horne said: “We’re really pleased to have secured Jack’s services for next season, he will add to us and can play in a variety of positions.

“A lot of clubs were interested in him and at the age of 24 he is still more than capable of playing at the top level.

“He has been unfortunate with injury over the past couple of seasons but we feel he will be a real asset for us in 2020.”