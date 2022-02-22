Double injury blow and possible returnees as Lee Radford provides Castleford Tigers squad update

Castleford Tigers will be without Jake Mamo and Kenny Edwards for the trip to Hull Kingston Rovers through injury, but Lee Radford could also have some key players back.

Centre Mamo suffered a concussion last week and won’t be able to play in Friday night’s Super League clash.

Meanwhile back-row Edwards suffered a calf injury and Radford confirmed a strain which will keep the Huddersfield Giants loanee out of action for between two and four weeks.

Alex Sutcliffe suffered a throat injury which has left him “coughing a lot of stuff up this week” and has also dislocated his finger, but is still in contention.

However there is still no update on halfback Danny Richardson, with boss Radford saying that “we’re still waiting” to discover the severity of his neck injury.

On the positive side, Castleford could welcome back two stalwarts this week with both Adam Milner and Nathan Massey pushing for contention after back and hip problems respectively.

“It would be huge,” said Radford of their potential return. “What they’re about is probably what we’re lacking a bit at the moment. Their detail in collision is good and some of the areas we were slightly off with on Friday, they will certainly add some positives to that.”

It’s been a disappointing start to the new era at the Tigers with consecutive defeats, but Radford sees things heading in the right direction and expects better again at Hull KR.

“We’ve identified some areas this week that we need to be better at,” he said. “I couldn’t fault their intent on Friday evening, I thought we really went after Warrington.

“I applauded the change of mindset there but what we needed to fix up was the detail at the end of some of those collisions, that will help us go a long towards turning that loss into a win on Friday night.”