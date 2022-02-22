St Helens’ Kristian Woolf on Will Hopoate injury and why James Bell is yet to debut

St Helens boss Kristian Woolf has confirmed that Will Hopoate will be in their 21-man squad for the visit of Wakefield Trinity but cautioned that it’s too soon to know if he will play.

The threequarter missed last week’s victory at Hull FC with a rib injury and Saints are continuing to be careful with the problem.

“Will will definitely be named in our 21,” said Woolf ahead of Friday’s Super League clash.

“If it any point in the week we reach a stage where we think it’s not quite where we think it needs to be, then being round three we’re very happy to give him another week. But at the moment, we’re very confident he’ll play.”

There are no fresh injury concerns for the champions, with Regan Grace the only player out of action as he continues his recovery from surgery following a bicep injury.

Woolf said on the winger: “Regan Grace has gone exceptionally well. He’s a little bit ahead of time with his recovery.

“He’s not someone we’re going to rush, we don’t want to take a risk with a player like Regan, and he’ll come back into the squad in due time, but he’s certainly travelling well at the minute.”

Four of St Helens’ five off-season signings have featured so far with the exception being loose-forward James Bell.

Impressive at Leigh Centurions last season, Bell is yet to make the 21-man squad in the opening two Super League rounds and featured instead for their Reserves side last weekend.

“It’s a tough team to come into,” said Woolf. “There’s a number of players backing up from winning Grand Finals last year or the year before and they’ve come back in the right condition and worked really hard, they deserve opportunities to start again.

“Some of the guys who have come in have obviously worked really hard to get that opportunity and make an impact.

“But James has worked terrifically over pre-season. He’s come into a new system, a very different system. He’s had a little bit of disruption with different things that have made it a little more difficult for him through the pre-season, and particularly around Covid and that sort of thing, as have a lot of players.

“He played really well for the reserves last week, he’s going to get an opportunity at some stage and, like with other players, if he comes in and takes that opportunity, I’m very sure he will.

“He’s got a terrific skillset, a real energy about how he plays, and he’s going to play plenty of footy for us through the year.”