Double signing at Wakefield Trinity as recruitment gathers pace for new season

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S recruitment for the 2023 season accelerated over the last seven days, with the signing of Catalans Dragons centre Samisoni Langi coming hot on the heels of Renouf Atoni from Sydney Roosters.

Langi, 29, played in all three of France’s games in this year’s World Cup after a five-year stint in Perpignan gave him a residential qualification. In that time he played 107 games for the Dragons, appearing in their 2018 Challenge Cup Final victory over Warrington Wolves at Wembley.

Whilst mainly operating in the centre, he is also comfortable at halfback, second-row and loose-forward.

Trinity coach Mark Applegarth has admired Langi from afar for several years.

“I’m really pleased to have Samisoni at the club,” said Applegarth.

“I’m sure he will have a massive impact on our squad.

“He’s a proven player at this level and when we realised he was available, we made a move straight away.

“He will offer good competition for centre spots but he also provides plenty of versatility by being comfortable playing in other areas.

“Samisoni is a great coup for us and we can’t wait to work with him.”

Meanwhile Kiwi forward Atoni has vowed to make up for lost time after joining Wakefield.

The former Canterbury Bulldogs prop has been released from the final year of his Roosters contract to move to Super League.

The 27-year-old, previously known as Renouf To’omaga, has agreed twelve-month terms with Trinity with an option for 2024.

He was Applegarth’s third new signing after Featherstone halfback Morgan Smith and former Melbourne Storm, Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand second rower Kevin Proctor.

Atoni made 43 NRL appearances for Canterbury and helped their second string win the New South Wales Cup Grand Final in 2018, when Newtown Jets were defeated 18-12 at Leichhardt Oval.

He joined the Roosters ahead of last season, but couldn’t force his way into the first-grade line-up, instead making 14 appearances for feeder team North Sydney Bears in the NSW Cup, most of them at loose-forward.

Born in Porirua, a city in the Wellington region of New Zealand’s North Island, he was named after star Brisbane Broncos, Wigan, Queensland and Australia centre Steve Renouf, his father’s favourite player.

He joined Canterbury in 2013 and worked his way through their development system to make his NRL debut five years later in a side which also included current Leeds star Rhyse Martin.

Having been registered under his mother’s surname at berth, he changed to his father’s in 2020.

Now Atoni is eager to shine for Trinity, saying: “The chance to come over and prove myself in the English game is one I’m really looking forward to and I couldn’t let it pass by.

“My first goal and focus right now is to rip into training straight away with the boys. I’ve obviously missed the first few weeks of pre-season, so when I come over, that’s the first thing I’m wanting to do.

“I know Kelepi Tanginoa and Jorge Taufua from their time in the NRL. They are both great players and it will be unbelievable to be able to take to the pitch with both of them.

“On top of that, I can’t wait to meet the rest of the players and form a bond with them that we can take onto the pitch.”

Applegarth added: “Renouf will add some real size and punch to our pack and we feel he will complement our squad really well.

“We were keen to get him signed, so to have it over the line is great news for us as we move into the new season.”

