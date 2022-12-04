Tim Lafai signs on at Salford Red Devils as Brodie Croft offered new deal

PAUL ROWLEY has hailed Tim Lafai’s decision to sign a long-term contract at Salford Red Devils.

Lafai was one of the stars of the Super League season in 2022, playing a major role in Salford’s run to the play-offs.

And a late Samoa call-up saw the centre take his talents to the world stage over the autumn, helping the nation reach the World Cup final for the first time.

Lafai had already signed a contract extension with the Red Devils for 2023 but the club knew they had to act quickly to keep the 31-year-old any longer.

Lafai has now agreed a fresh three-year deal, which will keep him at the AJ Bell Stadium until the end of the 2025 season.

“It’s great news that Tim has chosen to extend his stay with us,” said Rowley.

“He is a tremendous player and more importantly a great friend and team-mate to everybody.

“He’s been a joy to coach and a very positive influence on our environment.”

Salford’s director of rugby and operations, Ian Blease, added: “Tim has been a fantastic addition to the group since we brought him to our club.

“After some negotiations, it’s incredible news that we have agreed to extend his stay with us for three years.

“Tim was outstanding for us in our last Super League campaign; from playing a vital role in our run to the semi-finals, he now has his chance to become a significant player in our history.”

Meanwhile Salford continue to contend with speculation over Australian interest in their 2022 Man of Steel winner Brodie Croft.

The halfback from Queensland joined from Brisbane Broncos a year ago, having previously played for Melbourne Storm, and is contracted until next year.

Salford, where Croft has thrived following a difficult time at Brisbane, have offered the 25-year-old an extension as a string of clubs circle.

