Dragons face anxious wait on Tomkins

CATALANS DRAGONS are preparing for the “biggest game in our history” as the ‘Sold Out’ signs are posted on Stade Gilbert Brutus for Thursday night’s Super League play-off semi-final against Hull KR.

The Dragons have allocated 400 tickets for Rovers supporters wishing to travel to Perpignan and any that remain unsold will be put back on sale at the French club.

Official capacity at the Brutus is 13,000, but it will be limited to just under 12,000 on Thursday night for safety and security measures and club chiefs are delighted with the response from their supporters.

Catalans President Bernard Guasch thanked Dragons fans in an address on local radio last week, describing their loyalty to the club as “fantastic and extremely moving.”

A club spokesman told League Express: “We haven’t seen anything like this before. There was a real buzz when we went to Wembley in 2018, but this is at the Brutus and it is the biggest game in our history here in Perpignan.

“All of our sponsorship and hospitality packages sold out as soon as this game was announced, and it is very unlikely that we will have any tickets left to sell on Thursday night.”

Coach Steve McNamara is still awaiting news on his star fullback Sam Tomkins, who is recovering from a sprained knee and he will leave any decision on his inclusion in Thursday night’s team until the very last moment.

McNamara told League Express: “Sam is improving each day and we will make a decision early this week.

“Hopefully he will be there, but if not then somebody else will have to take his spot, it’s as simple as that.”

In other news from Perpignan, hooker Michael McIlorum has signed a one-year extension to his current contract with the Dragons, keeping him at the club until at least the end of next season.

McNamara added, “Since Micky’s arrival at the Dragons he has helped set the standard in how to compete on everything.

“He continues to be one of the most fierce competitors in the competition and we are delighted he will continue with us for next season.”

