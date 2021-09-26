Greenwood eager for Scotland involvement

LEE GREENWOOD is looking forward to a role reversal when he joins forces with Nathan Graham to lead Scotland into their clash with Jamaica next month.

While ex-Bradford star Graham is Greenwood’s assistant at Dewsbury, where he had two spells as a player, the 49-year-old is in charge of Scotland, for whom he made ten appearances and played in the 2013 World Cup.

At international level, Greenwood is his right-hand man, and being involved in the Bravehearts’ coaching set-up for next year’s World Cup is a big driving force for former England back, who has just led Dewsbury to Championship survival and a final position of tenth in the 14-team table.

The clash with Jamaica at Featherstone on Sunday, October 14 is Scotland’s first outing since Greece were beaten 42-24 in a World Cup qualifier at London Skolars’ New River Stadium in November 2019.

That was Graham’s second match in charge, following an 86-0 home win over Serbia in Glasgow, and 40-year-old former Gloucestershire All Golds coach Greenwood says it’s great to have the Jamaica date coming up.

“Covid has made life hard at club level, never mind country, so this will be a really important match for us, and I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

“I think it’s good for Nathan and myself to work that bit differently to the way we do at Dewsbury, and I think we will both benefit from the experience.

“It’s also a chance for us to work with different players in a different environment, and when you look at some of the talent we can call call on, like Lachlan Coote for instance, it’s an exciting prospect.

“With the World Cup being put back a year, we were really keen to get a game on, and we’ve managed to do that.

“Given the calibre of player Jamaica can field, it’s an attractive match which provides a great chance for our players to put down a marker.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.