Dragons sign French internationals

Catalans Dragons have signed French internationals Jordan Dearia and Gavin Marguerite (pictured above) from Toulouse Olympique.

The latter came through the academy in Toulouse before debuting for the Championship side back in 2016. The centre has scored 40 tries in 70 games for the club.

Dezaria is rejoining the Dragons after a season with Leigh and another with Toulouse. The forward made his debut in Super legaue in 2016. He added a further four appearances in 2017 before leaving for England.

Photo by Bernard Rieu