Wolves hit back at Widdop rumours

Warrington Wolves have responded to reports that Gareth Widdop has sustained a long-term injury.

It was reported in League Weekly that the Wolves’ new marquee signing had suffered a pectoral muscle tear and would, therefore, be out of action for the start of the season, but the club have quashed the rumours.

“Reports claiming Gareth is out with a long-term injury are incorrect,” said CEO Karl Fitzpatrick.

“He did pick up a knock in the last game for GB, but he should be fit for the start of his pre-season training.”