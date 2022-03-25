Draw details confirmed for Challenge Cup quarter-finals and 1895 Cup

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup will be held at half-time in this Saturday’s sixth-round tie between Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers.

The all-West Yorkshire clash is being shown live on BBC Two with a 4.30pm kick-off, and the ties for the last-eight of the competition will be drawn during the broadcast at half-time.

The draw numbers will be:

1 Wigan Warriors or Salford Red Devils

2 Sheffield Eagles or Hull FC

3 Whitehaven or St Helens

4 Catalans Dragons or Featherstone Rovers

5 Hull KR or Leigh Centurions

6 Leeds Rhinos or Castleford Tigers

7 Warrington Wolves or Wakefield Trinity

8 Barrow Raiders or Huddersfield Giants

The quarter-final ties will be played on the weekend of 8-10 April.

Meanwhile, draw details have also been confirmed for the 1895 Cup, which will feature the five Championship clubs still in the Challenge Cup.

Barrow Raiders, Featherstone Rovers, Leigh Centurions, Sheffield Eagles and Whitehaven will take part, with two teams in a play-off and three going straight through to the semi-finals.

The draw for those rounds will be held on Monday (28 March) at 9.15am, live on BBC Radio Cumbria.