Two more signings for Cornwall

Cornwall RLFC have swooped to sign locally based duo Matty Turton (pictured above) and Chris Chard (pictured below) for the 2022 Betfred League 1 season.

Both players attended the club’s open player trial earlier this year and were subsequently invited to train with the signed players to earn themselves a contract for the club’s maiden professional campaign.

And after impressing Choughs’ head coach Neil Kelly, Turton and Chard become the club’s latest recruits as it gears up for its League 1 bow at North Wales Crusaders on Saturday, April 2.

Turton was born in Leigh but moved to Cornwall last year and the 20-year-old played in the County Origin match victory over the Duchy’s fierce rivals Devon. A halfback by trade, Turton came through the junior system at amateur club Leigh Miners Rangers – following a similar path to his Cornwall team mate Jake Lloyd.

“I am buzzing with this opportunity,” enthused Turton. “Finding out there was a professional rugby league team in Cornwall – it was an opportunity I grabbed with both hands and I am going to give it my all. I will give it my best shot and who knows where it will lead.”

Utility back Chard was born in Truro and raised in the Duchy. The 28-year-old has Rugby League experience, having played for the Army’s Infantry side and first took up the code in 2018.

“Like everyone has said already, it is an incredible opportunity,” Chard added. “But to play for Cornwall as Cornish lad is both a privilege and an honour.

“I am just keen to get in, get some ball in hand and have a good season. It is exciting to bring Rugby League to Cornwall as we are a proud rugby nation, let us see what we can do in the league world.”