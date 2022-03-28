Draw made for 1895 Cup as Championship sides discover route to Tottenham

Featherstone Rovers and Leigh Centurions have been kept apart in the draw for the play-offs and semi-finals of the 1895 Cup.

The competition, in its third year, features the five lower-league sides which reached the sixth round of the Challenge Cup.

Two must play off to reach the semi-finals, with Sheffield Eagles hosting Whitehaven for a place in the last four.

The winners will go to Leigh to compete for a spot in the final, while the other semi-final tie will see Barrow Raiders welcome Featherstone.

The play-off will be played on the weekend of 9-10 April and the semis on 7-8 May, ahead of the final as part of a double-header with the Challenge Cup showpiece at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 28 May.