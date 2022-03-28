UpFront: Cornwall join the Rugby League family

Newcastle Thunder are providing a template as Cornwall become Rugby League’s latest expansion club.

While more than 460 miles, and 22 years of existence, separate the two, there are some significant common factors.

Both are based well outside the heartlands, in areas more commonly associated with the 15- rather than 13-a-side code of rugby, both are working hard to win over the locals, and both dream of one day fielding a competitive team composed mainly of home-produced players.

Thunder have embraced union, learned from and moved in with Newcastle Falcons, and are working hard to establish themselves in Rugby League’s Championship.

Having successfully consolidated in the second tier, they are now a full-time operation and have won three of their six league games as they prepare for their home clash with Widnes Vikings a week tonight (Monday, April 4).

The presence of Premier Sports to screen the match live will provide another chance for Newcastle to showcase all the good work which has been going on in the North-East.

In the South-West, Cornwall are also attracting the television cameras as they prepare for their League One debut away to North Wales Crusaders on Saturday, with a feature on the local news programme in the pipeline.

That’s followed by their first home match against Midlands Hurricanes, themselves approaching a new era after their rebrand from Coventry Bears and relocation to Birmingham, on Sunday week, April 10.

The game takes place at the Memorial Ground, the home of Penryn Rugby Union Club, just north of Falmouth, the new base for a club which, had Covid not come along, might well have been playing in Canada as Ottawa Aces.

In the long term, there’s some talk of utilising the proposed new Stadium for Cornwall, which would be ten miles to the north at Langarth and has been earmarked as a home for rugby union and football clubs Cornish Pirates and Truro City.

For the time being, Cornwall are simply focused on establishing themselves as a third-tier club under the coaching of the highly-experienced Neil Kelly, but with a largely-untried squad which has been put together in a matter of months.

While some might believe establishing Rugby League in Cornwall is unrealistic and too expensive and suspect the club will go the same way as Carlisle Border Raiders, Kent Invicta and Prescot Panthers, others hope they can put down roots and, over time, grow strong.

It’s not going to be easy, but it is going to be interesting – and League Express and our sister publication Rugby League World will continue to tell their story.

We wish Cornwall all the very best.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.