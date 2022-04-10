Draw made for Challenge Cup semi-finals at Elland Road

Challenge Cup holders St Helens will face fierce rivals Wigan Warriors at Elland Road for a place in the final of this year’s competition.

Saints dispatched Catalans Dragons to reach the semi-finals while Wigan saw off Wakefield Trinity after the draw took place at half-time in their quarter-final to secure a derby showdown.

The other semi-final will be an all-Yorkshire clash as Huddersfield Giants and Hull Kingston Rovers, victors over Hull FC and Castleford Tigers respectively in the last eight, compete for the other place in the final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Both games will take place on Saturday 7 May at the home of Leeds United (kick-off times to be confirmed), as part of a triple-header with the Women’s Challenge Cup final.

The draw for the semi-finals of the women’s competition has also been made, with St Helens also the holders of that trophy.

After beating Huddersfield Giants to reach the last four, they will face the winners of Sunday’s late quarter-final tie between Featherstone Rovers and Wigan Warriors, while York City Knights will play Leeds Rhinos in the other semi-final after defeating Oulton Raidettes and Warrington Wolves respectively.

The two matches will be played as a double header at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium on Sunday 24 April.

Challenge Cup semi-finals (men):

Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR

Wakefield Trinity or Wigan Warriors v St Helens

Ties played on Saturday 7 May at Elland Road, Leeds

Challenge Cup semi-finals (women):

St Helens v Featherstone Rovers or Wigan Warriors

York City Knights v Leeds Rhinos

Ties played on Sunday 24 April at Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington