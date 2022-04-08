England Wheelchair call up new faces as World Cup countdown continues

England Wheelchair have included three new players in their performance squad for 2022.

They include the first ever Hull FC representative in an England Wheelchair squad, with Billy Swainger receiving a call-up.

He is joined by Tom Martin, of Halifax Panthers, and Ashley Archer, who has impressed for the new London Roosters club at the start of the Betfred Wheelchair Super League season.

The trio are part of a 19-strong squad brought together by England head coach Tom Coyd for sessions, the first of which will be in Leeds and Hull this weekend.

“This is the largest and most diverse squad selected since I have been involved, which is testament to the strength of the domestic Wheelchair Super League, the effort of the individual clubs and the investment of resources into the game,” said Coyd.

“This group will bring the best out of each other as we work towards our first test of 2022 this coming June. The competition for places is as fierce as ever and bodes very well for the end of year.”

England will play a mid-season international against France on Sunday 19 June, live on Sky Sports, as their preparation for the autumn’s World Cup gathers pace.

England Wheelchair Performance Squad 2022: Tom Halliwell (Leeds Rhinos), Billy Swainger (Hull FC), Tom Martin (Halifax Panthers), Ashley Archer (London Roosters), Lenny Izzard (Warrington Wolves), Adam Rigby (Wigan Warriors), Declan Roberts (Wigan Warriors), Josh Butler (Leeds Rhinos), Wayne Boardman (Halifax Panthers), Robert Hawkins (Halifax Panthers), Joe Coyd (London Roosters), Lewis King (London Roosters), James Simpson (Leeds Rhinos), Nathan Collins (Leeds Rhinos), Nathan Mulhall (Halifax Panthers), Sebastien Bechara (Catalans Dragons/Halifax Panthers), Jack Brown (Halifax Panthers/QLD WhRL Australia), Freya Levy (London Roosters), Martin Norris (Wigan Warriors).