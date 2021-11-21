Eager Aidan ready to seize the moment at Leeds

Aidan Sezer is ready to reprise his partnership with Blake Austin with the aim of propelling Leeds to league success.

The Australian halves were the string-pullers in the Canberra Raiders side that got to within one match of the NRL Grand Final in 2016.

And while Austin had left for Warrington, Sezer featured in the showpiece when the Raiders were beaten by Sydney Roosters three years later.

Leeds last made the Super League version in 2017, when they defeated Castleford to claim the club’s eleventh title.

Now Sezer, who will wear the number seven shirt made famous by the likes of club legends Jeff Stevenson and Rob Burrow, is eyeing a dozen.

The 30-year-old, who has moved from Huddersfield on a two-year contract, had a stand-out first season in Super League in 2020.

He made the Dream Team and was runner-up to Castleford’s Paul McShane for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.

But this year proved frustrating as he made eight appearances before picking up an ankle injury while playing for the Combined Nations All Stars against England in June.

Now the ex-Gold Coast Titans player, who made more than 150 appearances in the NRL, is looking forward to a new start alongside his old Canberra colleague.

Austin, also 30, has moved from Warrington on a one-year contract, and Sezer said: “We’re good mates.

“We enjoyed playing alongside each other at Canberra and now we’re a few years older, we know our own games and strengths better.

“There’s no substitute for experience, and hopefully we can work with the boys next to us and get on the same page.”

Sezer is nearing full fitness after his injury and added: “I’ve being doing weights sessions and I’ll get going fully in another few weeks.

“The ankle is coming on really well, I’ve been ticking the right boxes during the break, and hopefully I’ll have no interruptions this time.

“Given the players who have worn seven at this club, the shirt comes with a bit of expectation, and I hope to meet that.

“I want to help get this club back to where it belongs, which is challenging for honours on a regular basis.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.