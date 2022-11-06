Ed Chamberlain to take World Cup experience into Super League return with Leigh Leopards

LEIGH LEOPARDS back Ed Chamberlain hopes to take the lessons from his World Cup experience into his return to the Super League stage.

The former Widnes Vikings and Salford Red Devils player scored 17 tries in 30 appearances in all competitions for Leigh last season, his first at the club, to help them to promotion from the Championship.

And he then finished off the season by playing in his second World Cup for Ireland.

Like in 2017, Chamberlain played all three matches, and he scored his first World Cup tries with scores in their win over Jamaica in the opening round and in defeat to Lebanon the following week.

Although defeat to New Zealand in their final group game meant an early exit for the Wolfhounds, Chamberlain enjoyed the experience.

“It was a bit disappointing to finish how we did but it was really good having a new bunch of lads, coming from the other side of the world and from over here,” he said.

“We all gelled together quickly. We got a good result against Jamaica and then a bit of a disappointing one against Lebanon, then New Zealand is what it is.

“It’s a bit of a test to see where you’re at. Unfortunately it doesn’t come off at the end of the day, but how many times can you say you’ve played against New Zealand?

“You just take it for what it’s worth and you live and learn from it. Hopefully we get to the next one and put the wrongs right.

“It was nice getting my first try for my country, representing my mum’s side of my family.”

Chamberlain will now rest up and get ready for a return to Super League, where Leigh will look to make an impact with their 13 signings.

“I’m going to rest up a bit now, give the body time to recover, come back in for pre-season and hopefully we can make a good start to life back in Super League next year,” he added.

