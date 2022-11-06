Wakefield Trinity firm up pre-season plans following Kevin Proctor move

WAKEFIELD TRINITY, who have sealed the signing of former New Zealand international forward Kevin Proctor on a one-year deal, will enjoy a Boxing Day work-out at Leeds after all following the return of their annual festive fixture against the Rhinos to its traditional slot.

The Wetherby Whaler Challenge, which will be Mark Applegarth’s first match since being named Trinity coach in succession to Willie Poching, had been scheduled for Tuesday, December 27, which is also a Bank Holiday, to avoid a clash with Leeds United’s Premier League match against Manchester City at Elland Road.

But the football showdown has been put back 48 hours from Boxing Day to Wednesday, December 28 for live screening by Amazon Prime.

That means Wakefield’s visit to Headingley will now be on Monday, December 26 (11.30am).

The clubs’ festive challenge series stretches back to 2009 and it’s the first confirmed warm-up match for the 2023 season at any location, with Batley and Dewsbury also due to meet on Boxing Day, although the Roy Powell Trophy clash is yet to be inked into the diary.

Trinity are also set to host Halifax on Sunday, January 15, in a testimonial match for centre Reece Lyne, and neighbours Featherstone a fortnight later.

Lyne, the 29-year-old England international, is going into his eleventh season at Wakefield having started his career at Hull.

While Trinity were beaten 34-6 away to Leeds and 22-18 at Featherstone last pre-season, they were 52-24 winners over Halifax at The Shay in a testimonial for Scott Grix, who played for both clubs.

Proctor was sacked by Gold Coast Titans in July after posting a video of himself vaping in the stadium toilets during an NRL game at Canterbury Bulldogs (while not playing, he was part of the squad as 19th man).

The 33-year-old had nine years at Melbourne Storm, winning the NRL Grand Final in 2012, before joining Gold Coast in 2017.

“He’s a player who has done it all in Australia,” said Applegarth.

“He will drive up the standards of the group as he’s a real competitor.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.