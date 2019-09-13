Eddie Battye asks for one more Broncos push

Eddie Battye wants London Broncos to lift one more time for Super League’s Friday 13th relegation shoot-out.

The capital club threw themselves a lifeline with Jay Pitts’ dramatic late winner at Hull KR, meaning four clubs now go into today’s final day locked on 20 points.

Danny Ward’s side can assure their top flight status by winning at Wakefield, while Huddersfield host Catalans and Hull KR travel to Salford.

And Battye hopes the Broncos can replicate their latest backs-to-the-wall effort at the KCOM Stadium when they face Trinity.

Battye also insists London’s Wakefield-bound duo Jay Pitts and Alex Walker will not be compromised by Friday’s clash.

The Broncos pair are both set to join Trinity next season, and could send their future club down by beating them, depending on other results.

But Battye says skipper Pitts and fullback Walker will be fully focused on completing what would be a remarkable survival mission.

Battye said: “We’re all in it together and we’re all good mates.

“All the lads who are leaving want to leave on a good note, especially those who have been here for a while.

“We’ve worked hard so hard to get to where we are and we’ve got one more game now to hopefully finish the job off and stay in Super League.

“It’s do or die again this week, like it was at Hull KR, and we’ve done nothing yet.

“As a collective, behind closed doors, we’ve always believed we could match other teams in this division.”

Whichever club goes down will do so with the biggest points total in Super League history.