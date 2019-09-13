Italy international heading to Featherstone

Featherstone Rovers will add Barrow prop Alec Susino to their 2020 squad, after signing Thomas Minns and Louis Jouffret.

Susino was first linked to Rovers in League Express in mid-July and is now thought to be close to confirming a deal for next season.

The Italian international has had two impressive spells with the Raiders and was also understood to be attracting attention elsewhere.

He will join Minns, the former Leeds, London and Hull KR three-quarter, who became the first officially confirmed capture for next year after penning a two-year deal, and Jouffret, whose capture was announced earlier this week.