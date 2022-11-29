Eddie Jones’ position threatened as England rugby boss with potential rugby league move looming

ENGLAND rugby union head coach Eddie Jones could be facing a potential exit from the 15-man code following a torrid string of results.

The Autumn series that concluded over the weekend saw England lose two of their four games with a draw against New Zealand with Rugby Football Union (RFU) officials set to discuss Jones’ future as head coach.

Jones, who has also coached Japan and Australia, took over the England job in 2015, steering the Red Roses to three Six Nations Championship titles, but the national side are currently on their worst run since 2008.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney stated: “We would like to thank England fans for their patience and support, it matters to us how they feel.

“Like them we are really disappointed with the results of the Autumn Nations Series. Despite strong individual performances and some great new talent coming into the team, the overall results are not where we expect them to be.”

That could well prompt the end of Jones’ time as England boss – and potentially in rugby union too with the 62-year-old previously declaring his desire to coach in rugby league with him having a strong affinity with NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Look, if there was an opportunity there I’d jump at it,” Jones previously said.

“That would be the dream team, mate. That would be the dream team. From the age of five I’ve supported Souths so that would be fantastic.”

Could Jones up sticks and move to the NRL? Stranger things have certainly happened, though Souths boss Jason Demetriou would perhaps not take kindly to being ousted.