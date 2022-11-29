What Featherstone Rovers boss Sean Long said about signing Leigh Leopards star Caleb Aekins ahead of Super League promotion battle

FEATHERSTONE Rovers head coach Sean Long has waxed lyrical about signing former Leigh Leopards fullback Caleb Aekins ahead of potential Super League battle in 2023.

Rovers missed out on promotion in 2022 with Leigh destroying the whole competition, but things are expected to be closer next season as Featherstone contend with the likes of relegated Toulouse Olympique and the well-recruited Bradford Bulls.

With Aekins, though, Featherstone have a Championship winner after the fullback played a key role in the Leopards’ record-breaking Championship season this year.

Now Rovers boss Long has commented on the brand-new addition to his side saying: “Caleb is a well experienced player who has developed his game in a good system at Penrith.

“He has proven himself to be a player of quality in this competition and will add strength to an already accomplished squad.

“We are looking forward to him getting here to link up with the lads and meet the passionate fans.”

Aekins joins Mathieu Cozza, Chris Hankinson, Thomas Lacans at the Millennium Stadium as Long attempts to bring top flight rugby league to Featherstone for the first time in the summer era.

Long has also brought in Leon Pryce as his assistant coach with the two playing together at St Helens.