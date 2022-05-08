Kenny Edwards targets Castleford Tigers deal – and All Stars victory over England

Kenny Edwards hopes to earn a permanent deal with Castleford Tigers having found the club very much to his liking.

The backrower is on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Giants after his time at the John Smith’s Stadium went sour with Edwards having a disagreement with Giants coach Ian Watson.

Out of contract at the end of the campaign, Edwards admits he hoped to have his future decided by now but is keen to remain at Castleford beyond the end of this season.

“I would have wanted it done by now but it hasn’t been the case,” he said.

“My first option always has been to stay at Castleford. I love it here. I love the club; I love the coaching staff and I love the players.”

Edwards has certainly been a happier man since making the switch across West Yorkshire and has found a kindred spirit in head coach Lee Radford and the style of play he has brought to the Jungle.

“It’s been a chance to start again for me, with a whole new bunch of boys and coaching staff that I love working with,” said Edwards.

“I love coming to work. I told Radders, even though that time we played three games in eight days (over Easter) and was sore as hell, I woke up in the morning and couldn’t wait to get to training.

“That’s the biggest indicator for me that I’m enjoying my footy and I love turning up to play rugby.”

New Zealander Edwards has been named in the provisional Combined Nations All Stars squad, ahead of their international against England in June.

The 32-year-old featured in last year’s fixture and would be very eager to be involved again.

“For me, that was probably the highlight of last year, going into that All Stars camp and being around all the boys from our culture.

“To be back around a home environment was massive for me. It was an enjoyable week and it’s something I’d love to be a part of again this year.

“I’ve just got to keep playing the way I’d like to play and when the time comes, if I’m good enough to make the final cut, I’ll be ready to go. I can’t wait to beat England again!”

