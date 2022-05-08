Well-resourced Academy a ‘massive’ part of Warrington Wolves set-up

Josh Thewlis has hailed Warrington’s development system, with the resources the club put into it reflected in the presence of a trio of products in the latest England Knights performance squad.

The highly-rated 20-year-old, who has impressed at fullback of late in the absence of Stefan Ratchford through injury and has been touted as a potential Ireland player for this year’s World Cup, is among five Wolves players picked by Knights coach Paul Anderson.

While winger Matty Ashton and hooker Danny Walker joined Warrington from Swinton and Widnes respectively, Thewlis, whose younger brother Jake is also on the Wolves’ books, 19-year-old backrow Ellis Longstaff and 20-year-old centre or second row Connor Wrench came through the ranks.

For Oldham-born Thewlis, who first caught the eye as a junior with Waterhead Warriors, the club that produced both Kevin Sinfield and Paul Sculthorpe, and made his Warrington debut at 17 in 2019, it’s another step up the international ladder after England Youth and Academy recognition.

“Five years ago as a 15-year-old signing for Warrington, playing first-team rugby seemed so far away, but it’s happened,” he told the Warrington Guardian.

“I’m happy to be an example to the Academy lads and the Academy is massive at the minute.

“Myself, Riley Dean, Connor Wrench, Ellis Longstaff – we’ve all come through recently and it shows what the club is putting into it.

“I’ve watched the Academy team a few times this year and there’s some real special kids in there.

“I’m one of many, and hopefully more lads will come through and be held up as examples themselves in the future.”

Thewlis, who qualifies for Ireland through his grandmother Geraldine, and halfback Dean, 20, both figured as Warrington were beaten 40-22 at home to Wigan last time out.

It was a sixth defeat in eleven Super League games for the Wolves, who are seventh in the table as they adjust to the coaching of Daryl Powell.

The Wolves have been linked with Canterbury Bulldogs fullback Matt Dufty for the 2023 season, while reports suggest that they are ready to release prop forward Rob Butler, who joined the club in 2021, to Wakefield Trinity.

Next up for Warrington are meetings with Catalans Dragons in France on Saturday and St Helens at home on Thursday, May 19.

