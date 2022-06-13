Ellery Hanley names Combined Nations All Stars squad to play England

Ellery Hanley has named a 19-man squad to select from when his Combined Nations All Stars team face England this Saturday.

Two England-eligible hookers have been included, with Warrington Wolves’ Daryl Clark and Leeds Rhinos’ Kruise Leeming both looking to force their way into England contention for the World Cup by appearing against Shaun Wane’s side.

Leeming is one of seven players who featured in the match the previous year who are again included, along with Ken Sio, Peter Mata’utia, Chris Satae, Kenny Edwards and Kelepi Tanginoa.

But they are many notable absentees from the initial squad named in March, including Wigan Warriors pair Jai Field and Bevan French.

Huddersfield Giants’ Ricky Leutele and Danny Levi are among other in-form players that aren’t part of the squad, which features no representatives of either Challenge Cup finalist.

The All Stars will be captained by Hull KR’s Shaun Kenny-Dowall.

Combined Nations All Stars 19-man squad to face England:

Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves), Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils), Kenny Edwards (Castleford Tigers), Mahe Fonua (Castleford Tigers), Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Hull KR), Samisoni Langi (Catalans Dragons), Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos), Joe Lovodua (Hull FC), Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos), Peter Mata’utia (Warrington Wolves), Manu Maʻu (Hull FC), Jacob Miller (Wakefield Trinity), Matt Parcell (Hull KR), Matt Prior (Leeds Rhinos), Ligi Sao (Hull FC), Chris Satae (Hull FC), Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils), Kelepi Tanginoa (Wakefield Trinity), Zane Tetevano (Leeds Rhinos)