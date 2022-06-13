Experienced forward to leave Toulouse Olympique at end of season

Toulouse Olympique have announced that Mitch Garbutt will leave the club at the end of the current season.

The 33-year-old prop joined Toulouse ahead of the 2021 season, helping them achieve promotion to Super League.

Garbutt previously played in his native Australia for NRL sides Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos, before moving to the UK.

In Super League he has featured for Leeds Rhinos – winning three major titles in less than four years – and Hull KR.

Garbutt will remain part of the Toulouse squad until the end of the year as they battle against relegation from the top flight but has not been offered a new contract beyond then.

“The whole of Toulouse Olympique is very grateful for everything Mitch has brought to the group and the club since his arrival,” said Toulouse president Bernard Sarrazain.

“He has marked Toulouse history as a player and I am sure he will continue to support us until the end of the season.”