Ellery Hanley on returning to coaching for All Stars international

By DAVE SWANTON

Ellery Hanley led St Helens to a Grand Final win at Old Trafford over Bradford Bulls in 1999 before leaving the club the following year and, apart from a brief spell coaching Doncaster in 2008, when he took the club to promotion, he hasn’t figured on the Rugby League coaching scene in the years since then.

But last week he returned to the fray when the RFL revealed that he will coach the Combined Nations All Stars team that will face England at Warrington on 18 June this year in a match that will play a key role in England’s preparations for this year’s World Cup.

And Hanley admits that he is a great supporter of the All Stars since their introduction as worthy England opponents, having beaten their hosts 26-24 last year.

“What a fantastic idea and concept to bring together the talented players in the Northern Hemisphere for this game,” said Hanley.

“I am really excited about it and I am not even playing! The win last season will have fuelled the desire of England to beat the Combined Nations so it will be important to pick players in form for my team on the night. I am also delighted to have Andrew Henderson working with me as my assistant for the game. We have known each other for a long time and I have always respected him from his playing days.”

Speaking about Shaun Wane, Hanley added: “Shaun is a good friend, we played together at Wigan and then again at Leeds. He has a great desire to win, as I have, and it’s a challenge I am looking forward to.”

Wane is looking forward to the challenge that Hanley will present in June.

“I have not done many pressers where somebody else has got the heat – all the questions are for Ellery,” said Wane.

“He is an old friend we go back a long way. I haven’t seen Ellery since Barcelona in 2019 but when we met up again today it’s automatic friendship and respect. We are both competitive and I am really looking forward to the game.

“I will admit the defeat to the All Stars last season hurt, and I am still hurting. I don’t like to lose and want to win this one. It’s got the makings of a good game; the players will be fresh and will stand us in good stead for the World Cup.”

