England star Jodie Cunningham delighted to face France again

England star Jodie Cunningham has welcomed the opportunity to go head-to-head with France again as preparations for the World Cup continue.

The two nations will meet at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday, June 18 as part of a double header that sees England’s men take on an Ellery Hanley coach Combined Nations All Stars side.

Cunningham was part of the England squad that travelled to Perpignan in October and came away with a 40-4 victory against France. She knows though that the squad will have to be on the top of their game if they are to repeat that result this summer.

This will be the second time the women have been part of a double header with their male counterparts, having beaten Wales 60-0 in the same event last year.

“It is going to be a tough test for us,” Cunningham told League Express.

“France were really good against us at the back end of last year and really showed us how much they have improved as a nation.

“We had a few people missing for that game but we still stood up and put in a really good performance. Now it is about showing we are building on that.

“As much as the score line in that game against Wales last June might not suggest it, both sides put up a great performance against us.

“The more internationals we can play the better and it is brilliant that we are getting another chance to test ourselves and another chance for the coaches to see who is going to be a part of that

World Cup. As players we want the chance to be excited to pull on the shirt again and gel out there on the pitch.

“It’s also another opportunity to get people excited about watching England Women in the World Cup.”

