England and Brisbane Broncos star Herbie Farnworth lined up for sensational bid

ENGLAND and Brisbane Broncos star Herbie Farnworth has received a lucrative bid from another club following his heroics in the recent Rugby League World Cup.

The Brisbane centre was in fine form for Shaun Wane’s side as England narrowly missed out on a place in the World Cup Final after going down to Samoa in Golden Point.

For Farnworth, his future has been up in the air since signing just a one-year deal with the Broncos earlier this year and he is now effectively a free agent from 2024.

As such, clubs have been lining up bids to lure him away from the Queensland club and now League Express can reveal that one of those clubs is the Wests Tigers.

With Tim Sheens as head coach with Wests legend Benji Marshall as his assistant, the Tigers have gone about overhauling their playing roster for 2023 and beyond.

The likes of Isaiah Papali’i and Api Koroisau have joined the club whilst Wigan Warriors star John Bateman has been heavily linked with a move back to the NRL with the Tigers.

But, Wests do currently hold an ace up their sleeve given that they are willing to hand Farnworth the number one shirt that he so desires, with the Tigers set to offer the 22-year-old a three-year deal.

If Farnworth does jump ship to Sydney then where that leaves Daine Laurie is up in the air considering that he was in the frame to be Wests’ number one fullback for 2023 and beyond.