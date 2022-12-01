Leigh Leopards produce press release in wake of Nene MacDonald transfer to Leeds Rhinos and confirm Super League friendly

LEIGH Leopards have produced a press release in the wake of Nene MacDonald’s transfer to Leeds Rhinos, confirming a friendly against the Super League side.

Head of rugby Chris Chester has also thanked MacDonald for his contribution to Leigh’s Championship-winning squad in 2022 as well as confirming a new trophy to be won against Leeds.

“The club would like to thank Nene for his effort in our promotion winning season, and everyone here wishes him all the best on his move to Leeds,” Chris Chester said.

He added about the friendly match: “We are really looking forward to our first game as Leigh Leopards and the players can’t wait to play in front of the fans at Leigh Sports Village.

“Leeds had a terrific second half to last season and got through to the Grand Final, which was a great achievement. It will be a good test for both sides, who intend to field the strongest available squads. As an added incentive there is a trophy at stake for the winners and you never get tired of winning trophies.

“Our fans will be able to watch the exciting squad we have put together ahead of the new season and see a lot of returning favourites as well as get to know the new players.”

Some of those new Leigh players include Ricky Leutele, Zak Hardaker and Oliver Holmes with head coach Adrian Lam having built a squad capable of staying in Super League in 2023.