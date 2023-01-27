England and Newcastle Knights star Dom Young tours club facilities ahead of potential stunning move

ENGLAND and Newcastle Knights star Dom Young is being eyed up for a potentially stunning move after touring the impressive facilities at the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have been vigorous with their recruitment, landing the likes of Viliame Kikau and Reed Mahoney with General Manager Phil ‘Gus’ Gould taking Young for a tour of the Belmore club.

Canterbury will have to compete with the likes of South Sydney Rabbitohs with English supremo Sam Burgess reportedly the man leading those talks.

However, the Bulldogs are in the driving seat according to the Daily Telegraph with head coach Cameron Ciraldo a huge fan of the Yorkshire winger.

Just 21 years of age, Young is one of the highest rated youngsters in the competition, taking the 2022 NRL season by storm with the Knights.

The former Huddersfield Giants star scored 14 tries in 20 appearances for Newcastle last season, with his form influencing England head coach Shaun Wane to call up the winger for the Rugby League World Cup.

The Knights will want to keep hold of their star man, though, and with the signings of English duo Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce for 2024, that could still influence a potential decision.