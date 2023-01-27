Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet explains decision to sign Ryan Hampshire ahead of Super League 2023

WIGAN WARRIORS announced the capture of former Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity playmaker Ryan Hampshire this morning.

Hampshire rejoins the club where he spent his academy days, playing under Matt Peet where he became one of the most devastating young players in the game.

Since then, the 28-year-old has had spells with the likes of Leigh Leopards, Castleford and Wakefield, but it was widely thought that he would re-sign for the Tigers in 2023 after suffering a horrendous ACL injury in 2022.

Now, though, Hampshire will ply his trade at the DW Stadium for the upcoming season, with Wigan holding the option of two more years if the playmaker suitably impresses.

Warriors head coach Matt Peet was keen to bring Hampshire back to the club for various reasons, but most of all to improve him as a player.

Head Coach, Matt Peet said: “I have stayed in contact with Ryan over the years and know him well. When the possibility came up to sign him, I discussed it fully with my coaching team and our playing group. We believe Ryan is a talented player and we can bring even more out of him.

“He will provide important backup options across halfbacks, full-back and three-quarters and can drive competition for places.

“Ryan is recovering from a long-term ACL injury but our experienced medical team have performed stringent medicals to ensure that he is where he needs to be. Plans have been put in place to guide him through the final two months of rehabilitation.”

Peet added: “Ryan has always been a committed professional and a great trainer and I am confident that we are now getting a mature rugby player with exactly the right attitude to fit in with the selfless, team-culture environment so important to Wigan’s whole approach and I know our fans will give him a warm welcome”