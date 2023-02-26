England and Wigan Warriors star makes Australia move

ENGLAND international Georgia Wilson has left Wigan Warriors to play in Australia with Brisbane League side Souths Logan Magpies.

A former rugby union player, Wilson joined Wigan for their inaugural 2018 season following a trial, helping them win the Women’s Super League title that year.

She scored 30 tries in 43 appearances for the club in total, and made one appearance for England at last year’s World Cup, scoring a try against Canada at the DW Stadium.

Wilson was the only Wigan representative in the latest England performance squad but Warriors head coach Kris Ratcliffe said the 26-year-old went with their best wishes.

“She leaves with our blessing and hopes for a successful spell in Australia,” he said.

“We are sure she will be as successful there as she was with us.”

Wilson also worked with the club’s Community Foundation, delivering Rugby League sessions in schools.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to all the opportunities Wigan as a club have given me,” said Wilson.

“Playing for the club has been an incredible experience and having the opportunity to work in the Community Foundation has been fantastic.

“Developing children’s involvement in sport is something I’ve always been passionate about but for now I have an exciting opportunity to play rugby in Australia which is something I’ve wanted to do since I started.”

Wilson is unlikely to be the last England star to make such a move, with the top-tier NRLW growing towards an entirely full-time league while some Women’s Super League clubs are only offering payments for the first time this season.

The competition is set to get bigger in 2023, with a proposed new A$900,000 (£514,000) salary cap and minimum salaries of A$30,000 (£17,125) agreed.

NRLW clubs are eyeing top talent from across the world and Australian media have linked players including York Valkyrie’s Hollie Dodd and Leeds Rhinos’ Fran Goldthorp with moves.

