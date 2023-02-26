York Valkyrie recruit double Super League winner from Leeds Rhinos

DOUBLE Women’s Super League winner Aimee Staveley has switched Leeds Rhinos for York Valkyrie ahead of the new season.

The 33-year-old brings vast experience from playing in four Super League Grand Finals and as many Challenge Cup finals, and joins a York side which won the League Leaders’ Shield for the first time last season before losing to Leeds in the Grand Final.

Staveley, who can play in multiple positions in the pack, said: “I’m really excited to get started here at York.

“I approached Lindsay (Anfield, York director of rugby) to see if there was anything that she could offer me and she was really keen to have me on board, so I bit her hand off. For me, this move was a no-brainer.”

Anfield added of Staveley: “She’s always been someone that, whenever we’ve played Leeds, especially in big games, has stepped up and could be faultless in her performances.

“She has so much experience, so she’s a really good addition to the squad, bringing a lot of maturity to us.

“We’ve got a lot of young girls, so we’ve brought in someone with experience at the top level.

“She’ll be a really good leader on and off the field for us with the standards that she sets. She’ll be a great model for the younger girls.”

Staveley is the first signing announced by York for the 2023 season, following several major changes at the club.

The team has been renamed, following a club-wide rebrand of what was previously York City Knights.

And Valkyrie will pay their players for the first time this year, one of two teams to confirm such a move towards professionalism alongside Leeds.

Staveley could make her York debut against her former Rhinos team-mates when the two clubs lock horns in the opening round of the Super League season, at Headingley on April 9.

The match will be live on Sky Sports as part of a double-header alongside the Leeds men, who play Huddersfield Giants.

