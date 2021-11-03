England announce squad for Wheelchair internationals against France

England have announced their squad for next week’s two-Test series against France.

Former captain Martin Norris has been recalled after a seven-year absence, while Freya Levy has been included for the first time.

Norris, who plays for Leyland Warriors, was a member of the first Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby League team in 2006 and captained the side from 2008-14, including in two World Cup campaigns.

Argonauts player Levy is a recent convert to the sport after previously representing England at Wheelchair Basketball and Para Ice Hockey.

Both have been rewarded for the form they showed in the closing stages of the Betfred Wheelchair Super League season, as England refocus following the postponement of the World Cup to the autumn of 2022.

France are the reigning World Cup champions, and after the first Test on Wednesday 10th November (6.30pm kick-off), they will play for the Fassolette-Kielty Trophy – named after pioneers on either side of the Channel – in the second Test on Saturday 13th November (4pm kick-off).

Both games will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app, and limited tickets are still available with both staged at Medway Sports Centre in Gillingham.

Levy will be joined by Argonauts team-mates Joe Coyd, Lewis King and Fred Nye, while Leyland are also represented by Declan Roberts and Adam Rigby.

Head coach Tom Coyd also includes three members of the Leeds Rhinos team who won the domestic double this past season – James Simpson, Nathan Collins and Tom Halliwell, who led England to a big win over Wales in his first game as captain in the mid-season international in June.

The 13-strong squad is completed by Seb Bechara (Catalans Dragons), and Rob Hawkins and Nathan Mulhall of Halifax Panthers.

Coyd said: “We have selected the best domestic English players for the toughest matches we have played since 2019. Our preparation has been excellent and we’re excited to measure ourselves against the best in the world.”

England Wheelchair RL National Performance Squad:

Joe Coyd – Argonauts

James Simpson – Leeds Rhinos

Seb Bechara – Catalans Dragons

Lewis King – Argonauts

Nathan Collins – Leeds Rhinos

Tom Halliwell (C) – Leeds Rhinos

Adam Rigby – Leyland Warriors

Rob Hawkins – Halifax Panthers

Declan Roberts – Wigan Warriors

Nathan Mulhall – Halifax Panthers

Fred Nye – Argonauts

Martin Norris – Leyland Warriors

Freya Levy – Argonauts