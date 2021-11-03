New identity for Coventry Bears

Coventry Bears have announced a major rebrand ahead of the new season, with Midlands Hurricanes the new name for professional Rugby League in the area.

The current financial cuts that League 1 clubs are facing left Bears owner Alan Robinson aware that changes and more investment was needed to ensure the continuation of the professional game and overcome those challenges

Local business man Mike Lomas of Big Red Construction has come on board as the new co-owner of the club and will act as the Hurricane’s chairman, alongside Robinson, who will lead the club as CEO.

“It has become clear that we needed to diversify and develop a regional brand to sustain professional Rugby League,” said Robinson.

“We have had limited opportunities to grow the club and needed to seek out new opportunities to grow the game and business. We needed to bring the game together across the region with the focus of the new club being a regionalised brand and club.

“Local clubs across the Midlands will recognise the name as the Hurricanes was the original name for the elite player pathway ran by the RFL for a number of years in Loughborough. Now the club will relaunch this new flagship brand to lead the game forward into the future.

“I approached Mike through a mutual connection as a new sponsor to assist us in our campaign. I presented the Hurricanes concept and he could see the benefit it would bring the game so after some discussion we decided to take it forward together and create a new parent company with both of us at the helm.

“This could allow us to continue to build the Coventry Bears legacy while reaching for the sky with the Hurricanes and grow the sport to new heights in the area. Mike shared my vision which could be the opportunity to build a sustainable brand for the expansion of the game and harness the power of a region with the whole sport behind us.”

Coventry Bears will continue to function under our Bears in the Community Foundation and will play in the Midlands regional competition with young and local players in 2022 and continue to develop our new junior satellite clubs across the West Midlands with current junior clubs the Coventry Alphas, Trinity Knights and Erdington Griffins to support and underpin the Midlands Hurricanes professional development.