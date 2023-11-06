England coach shortlisted for top sporting award

ENGLAND’S Wheelchair World Cup-winning coach has been nominated for a top sporting gong.

Tom Coyd has been named on a three-person shortlist for UK Sport’s High Performance Coach of the Year award.

Coyd was appointed as England coach in 2020, at the age of just 24, and led their preparations for the home World Cup that took place last year.

England won all five of their games, including a dramatic final against their greatest rivals France, to become world champions, although France got their revenge on Sunday, defeating England 43-34 in the Test match at the Leeds Arena.

Coyd also coaches London Roosters in the Wheelchair Super League, and was recently named as the division’s Coach of the Year at the Rugby League Awards.

In June he was made an MBE, alongside England players James Simpson and Seb Bechara (captain Tom Halliwell became an OBE).

The coach is also heavily involved in development work for the fast-growing wheelchair game.

The winner will be revealed at the UK Coaching Awards on December 5, at the Queens Hotel in Leeds.

Coyd is up against Adam Elliott, coach of the British triathlon team, and netball coach Jess Thirlby, who led the England Roses to their first World Cup final.

