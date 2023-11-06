Sporting greats line up to be guest on new Rob Burrow podcast

ROB BURROW is to host a sporting podcast as he continues to fight, and raise awareness of, motor neurone disease – with Wayne Rooney the first guest.

The ‘Seven’ project will showcase the spirit and determination of the hugely-admired 41-year-old, who was diagnosed four years ago, and others confronting adversity.

The title reflects both the shirt worn by the Great Britain halfback during his illustrious playing career with Leeds and the number of episodes of the podcast, available via BBC Sounds.

In each, Burrow will ask his guest seven questions, using the eye-gaze machine which enables communication.

Talking via the machine on Radio Leeds, Burrow, with his wife Lindsay, said: “We’ve got some news to share, haven’t we? I’m hosting a podcast.

“My excitement doesn’t come across on my eye gaze, everything comes out the same and a bit monotone.

“This is something I am excited about to showcase my personality. It feels great to be given a chance to be me.”

Former Everton, Manchester United and England star Rooney recently became manager of second-tier football club Birmingham City after earlier spells in charge of Derby County and American club DC United.

