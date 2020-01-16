England draw Samoa, France and Greece in 2021 World Cup

   January 16, 2020

England will open the 2021 World Cup with a clash against Samoa.

The two teams will lock horns in the tournament opener at St James Park on Saturday, October 23rd after being drawn together in Group A.

They are joined in the group by France and Greece, with the top two nations progressing to the quarter-finals.

The other home nations have drawn tough draws, with Scotland placed in Group B with Australia, Fiji and Italy.

Ireland will take on New Zealand in Group C alongside Lebanon and Jamaica, while in Group D, Wales face a tough task as they face emerging powerhouse Tonga, fellow Great Britain conquerers PNG and Cook Islands.

GROUP A
England
Samoa
France
Greece

GROUP B
Australia
Fiji
Scotland
Italy

GROUP C
New Zealand
Lebanon
Jamaica
Ireland

GROUP D
Tonga
PNG
Wales
Cook Islands