Comedy legend Ricky Gervais rips into Stevie Ward in support of Rob Burrow

Comedy legend Ricky Gervais is the latest person to show his support for Rob Burrow – in his own hilarious way.

Leeds captain Stevie Ward got in touch with Gervais, who in turn sent back a video taking aim at Ward and the sport of rugby league itself.

This is what happens when I try to do something for my pal @Rob7Burrow. @rickygervais’ DONE with Hollywood. He’s finished off @apple and @amazon. Then he comes for little old Leeds and our funny shaped balls…

Stitch up…

–https://t.co/QdzokHOj4P pic.twitter.com/pdO6E7F8o1 — Stevie Ward (@Ste_Ward) January 15, 2020

The clip, which Ward posted on his own social media, has been watched over half a million times.